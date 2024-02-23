Danish gambling regulator fixes self-exclusion error

Spillemyndigheden says the error allowed 1,200 listed players to access gambling.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden says it has fixed an error in the national self-exclusion platform ROFUS. It says the error allowed approximately 1,200 people registered on the system to access gambling at land-based casinos and gaming machines.

The glitch affected players who had renewed their self-exclusion and caused the renewal not to register for some kinds of games. After receiving complaints, Spillemyndigheden says it has made changes to add all relevant games to ROFUS self-exclusion renewals. It also reported the glitch to the Danish Data Protection Agency.

Spillemyndigheden said the incident was “regrettable” and insisted that it makes “great efforts to ensure that ROFUS is a stable and reliable service that you can trust”.

Danish gambling revenue rises slightly in 2023

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden reported that Danish gambling revenue rose by 1 per cent to DKK 6.8bn (€912m) in 2023. Online casino accounted for 45.28 per cent of all GGR at DKK 3.077bn (£351m), a rise of 5.95 per cent against 2022.

Betting generated DKK 2.180bn, down 5.91 per cent. Gaming machine revenue was up 1.79 per cent at DKK 1.176bn and land-based casino revenue was DKK 362m, up 3.63 per cent.

The regulator’s report also noted that there were 46,152 people signed up to the ROFUS self-exclusion system as of December 2023. Permanent registrations totalled 30,804 and temporary registrations 15,348. Spillemyndigheden said the gambling helpline StopSpillet received 523 conversations in 2023, with players accounting for 58.7 per cent, relatives 40 per cent and consultants 1.3 per cent. Players displaying problem gambling behaviour mostly played online casino (41.7%) and online betting (33.7%).