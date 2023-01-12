Dallmeier presents the 8-sensor 360° camera Panomera W8

The Panomera W8 camera combines images from eight sensors and offers a high-resolution distortion-free 360° overview image.

Press release.- One of the great challenges for casinos is providing surveillance for large indoor areas, like gaming floors, successfully yet efficiently in terms of costs and personnel.

Operators and staffing budgets are most often overstretched, and infrastructure and IT administration costs must be considered. In this context, German video technology manufacturer Dallmeier addresses these issues. with the Panomera W8 camera.

How to find a person of interest in three minutes instead of 20?

According to the company, the Panomera W8 camera combines images from eight sensors and offers a high-resolution distortion-free 360° overview image of a very large area on just one screen. Any number of operators can zoom into a scene at the same time, but the overview image is always retained both live and in the recording.

The cameras even display the area directly below the camera in high resolution. In this way, they eliminate the disadvantage of a “blind spot” seen with many other 360° cameras.

“Thanks to the Dallmeier Panomera W8 camera, we need considerably fewer camera systems on the gaming floor. Each camera offers a unique, dewarped 360° overview”, says Hendrik Strauss, Resort Security/Surveillance Manager, at Sun City Casino.

See also: Dallmeier launches Casino 2.0 information campaign “Making casino operations easier”

And he added: “In the overview, an unlimited number of detailed views can be opened with a mouse click. This helps us massively improve our response times, and track incidents and persons of interest more efficiently and reliably.”,

According to the company, this stands in contrast to PTZ camera-only based solutions omnipresent in casino environments: First, PTZ cameras reduce the observed (and the recorded!) events to the section selected by the operator. Second, large spatial contexts become increasingly unclear the higher the zoom factor, and everything outside the “PTZ zoom” escapes the recording and is thus not available for exploitation in court.

Also according to Dallmeier, significantly fewer cameras means significantly less complexity and less infrastructure: fewer ports, fewer cables, less installation effort, less maintenance, less vulnerability to malfunctions and attempted attacks.