Dallmeier launches Casino 2.0 information campaign “Making casino operations easier”

Press release.- “Making casino operations easier”. According to this motto, Dallmeier is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to show how modern video technology not only ensures greater user-friendliness, but also higher objective security, greater efficiency and, at the same time, cost savings in casinos.

Gaining well over 20 years of experience, Dallmeier has become an expert in video technology for casinos. Now, the Germany-based manufacturer is launching an awareness campaign aimed at all functional areas that benefit from the smart use of video technology: Surveillance Managers, IT Managers, Gaming Managers, Marketing Managers as well as CEOs or purchasing managers.

Dallmeier will provide comprehensive information material for each of these target groups. On the new casino website, well-founded White Papers will gradually be available for download. The documents address the specific needs and pain points of the target groups – and how they can be addressed with the latest trends and developments in video technology.

Questioning the old-school: White Papers for Surveillance Managers to download

The first one is the White Paper for Surveillance Managers entitled “Gaming Floor PTZ is old-school. 360° cameras – done right – do a much better job.”, which is already available and questions some of the traditional solution strategies that have remained the same for decades.

Surveillance managers in casino operations must make the impossible possible every day: They are responsible for preventing and resolving a wide variety of events and incidents, from accidents to organised cheating in gaming operations to brawls. On top of that, they must meet ever-increasing regulatory and occupational health and safety requirements. For this, one thing is particularly important: a comprehensive and, above all, overall high-resolution view, which at the same time enables the details of an incident to be traced exactly. But which technique is best suited for this?

How can you achieve an even faster reaction time using fewer cameras? How can user-friendliness be increased, and costs saved at the same time? These are some fundamental aspects that are presented in more detail in the White Paper. In particular, the current technological developments are also explained in more detail: Are gaming floor PTZ cameras still state-of-the-art? Are all 360° cameras the same or what fundamental differences exist? What is the term “unlimited virtual PTZs” all about?

Videos online

In addition to the White Paper, a video comparing traditional gaming floor PTZ cameras with “real” 360° systems such as the Dallmeier Panomera® W8 is also online on the Casino website. So, it’s worth looking at the site!