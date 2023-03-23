CT Interactive’s content is live with AdmiralBet Montenegro

The company continues its expansion in the European regulated market.

Press release.- CT Interactive’s unique portfolio is already live on the platform of AdmiralBet Montenegro. This is another successful step towards the company’s expansion in the European regulated market.

“The year 2023 started for us with the announcement of our partnership with AdmiralBet Montenegro. Only a few weeks later, all the processes are finalized, and we can proudly say that our games are currently available for the platform’s players to enjoy them,” commented Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive.

Representatives of Admiral Montenegro said: “The new games are truly amazing, both for players and operators. We view this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to diversify the full range of games that we offer to our clients.”

