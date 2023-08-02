CT Interactive’s content is live at BetFlag Italy

BetFlag is among the 10 most popular casino operators in Italy.

BetFlag’s clients will have the opportunity to enjoy the top-quality games of CT Interactive.

Press release.- CT Interactive’s exclusive content is currently live on BetFlag’s Italy platform. From this moment on, the clients of BetFlag will have the opportunity to enjoy the top-quality games of CT Interactive, such as Chilli Fruits, 40 Treasures and Lucky Clover.

Milena Tsankarsa, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, stated: “We are thrilled that our content is live with one of the top Italian operators. One of the reasons why our products are so popular in the region is because the Italian players love how diverse, modern, and exciting our products are.”

BetFlag is among the 10 most popular casino operators in Italy. The company started its activity in June 2012 and currently offers more than 5,000 games.

Laviero Saganeiti, casino project manager at BetFlag, said: “Our specialists are committed to providing their customers with a high-quality, interesting online gaming experience. We are accomplishing our goals and reaching a larger audience thanks to our partners from CT Interactive.”

Kiril Kirilov, CRM at CT Interactive, added: “CT Interactive is witnessing a massive expansion process in Italy, and the demand for high-quality slot games has been steadily increasing. We are proud that the local operators chose us as their partner.”

