CT Interactive won three prestigious awards at the BEGE ceremony

Press release.- CT Interactive, a leading provider of online gaming solutions, has won three prestigious awards. The company’s game “Treasure Chase” was honored with the title of “Online Game of the Year,” while CT Interactive itself was recognized as the “Online Provider of the Year” at the BEGE 2023 ceremony. The CEO of the company – Lachezar Petrov won the Executive of the Year award.

“These awards not only prove our company’s commitment to excellence but also highlight its significant contributions to the online gaming industry. We are so proud of winning not one but three awards at this prestigious ceremony. This recognition reaffirms CT Interactive’s position as a leader in the online gaming industry, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality”, said Lachezar Petrov, CEO of CT Interactive.

“I am so honored to receive this award. The recognition of ‘Treasure Chase’ as the ‘Online Game of the Year’ is a testament to CT Interactive’s dedication to creating captivating and innovative gaming experiences. The game’s success can be attributed to its engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and immersive storytelling. ‘Treasure Chase’ has resonated with players worldwide, offering an unparalleled gaming adventure,”said Milena Tsankarska, Head of Business Development at CT Interactive while receiving the award for “Online game of the year”.

The company’s comprehensive portfolio of games and its dedication to technological advancement have set it apart as a leading force in shaping the future of online gaming.

The BEGE 2023 ceremony serves as a platform for celebrating excellence and innovation within the gaming sector. The annual BEGE Awards have been granted since 2008 and honour individuals and companies for significant contribution and excellent achievements in the gaming and entertainment industry.