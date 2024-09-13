Monika Zlateva, CT Interactive: “We’re always looking to bring fresh, engaging features to our games”

Monika Zlateva, Chief Commercial Officer at CT Interactive, shares the company’s plans for its upcoming attendance at the SBC Summit and gives details about its recent new partnership deals.

Exclusive interview.- CT Interactive will be exhibiting its latest innovations and games at this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon, which will take place from September 24 to 26 at the FIL Exhibition Centre. To know more about the company’s goals for the event and its plans to expand in different markets, Focus Gaming News spoke to Monika Zlateva, chief commercial officer at CT Interactive.

What message will CT Interactive bring to the SBC Summit, and can you give us a sneak peek of what you will be showcasing at the event?

At the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon, we plan to showcase our latest innovations and a new line of games with fascinating mechanics and excellent maths.

We will emphasise how our customisable gaming solutions cater to operators’ needs, aiming to improve player retention and user experience. This approach underscores our commitment to forward-thinking products in the rapidly evolving online gaming industry. Attendees will also get an exclusive look at our upcoming projects.

How do you plan to use the SBC Summit as a platform to connect with potential partners and clients?

SBC Summit Lisbon provides us with a unique opportunity to engage directly with potential partners and clients. Our focus is on showcasing how CT Interactive‘s gaming solutions can help operators grow their business and stand out in competitive markets.

We will take part in networking events and presentations, giving us the chance to discuss market trends, demonstrate our product offerings, and explore new partnerships. We aim to build strong relationships by aligning our solutions with the needs of our partners and their target audiences.

What new features or innovations can players expect to see in CT Interactive’s upcoming games, and how do these features enhance the overall gaming experience?

We’re always looking to bring fresh, engaging features to our games. Soon, players can expect even more interactive and immersive elements. We’re focused on incorporating mechanics that allow for greater player involvement, such as bonus buys, bonus tools, dynamic multipliers and many more, which create continuous opportunities for wins.

The goal is to provide a diverse range of gameplay options that cater to various player preferences while maintaining a smooth, enjoyable experience. The player is the focus of all we do, our motivation and inspiration to keep on improving our offering.

The company recently had games certified for Peru and signed a partnership with LiveScore Bet. How significant are these milestones for CT Interactive?

These milestones are important steps in our global growth strategy. The recent certification of 60 games and the Hot Luck Jackpot for the Peruvian market allows us to tap into the growing demand for innovative gaming solutions in Latin America.

Our partnership with LiveScore Bet is another key development, as it positions us alongside a fast-growing sportsbook brand. This collaboration enables us to enhance their gaming offering with our advanced technology and diverse portfolio, further expanding our presence in crucial markets. Both achievements reflect our commitment to reaching new audiences and delivering high-quality content across different regions.

Where do you see CT Interactive’s biggest growth potential at the moment?

We see substantial growth potential in both Latin America, and markets in Europe such as Spain, and Italy, where the demand for innovative igaming solutions continues to rise. In addition to these regions, we are focused on strengthening further our presence in regulated markets where we‘ve already established ourselves.

Our ability to innovate and stay ahead of industry trends will be key as we continue to grow. By working closely with our partners and responding to the needs of players globally, CT Interactive is positioned to seize new growth opportunities in the near future.