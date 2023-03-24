CT Interactive deepens Serbian footprint through MerkurXtip

CT Interactive has seen its content live in Serbia since 2018.

The deal enables MerkurXtips to offer more diverse content, providing its players access to CT Interactive’s online casino games.

Press release.- The online game developer CT Interactive has strengthened its presence in the Serbian market after teaming up with MerkurXtip.

The company further penetrates one of the fastest-growing European markets by taking its range of casino slot games live through the www.merkurxtip.rs site.

The deal enables MerkurXtips to offer more diverse content, providing its players access to CT Interactive’s online casino games, such as Win Storm, Chili Fruits, Magic Jewel.

Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development at CT Interactive, commented on the new partnership: “Gauselmann Group is among the leaders in the European gaming market, and we look forward to collaborating with them through a deal that leads us to strengthen our presence in Serbia further. MerkurXtip’s customers can now enjoy an entertaining combination of our most popular slots”.

Nenad Aleksić, head of online business at MerkurXtip, added: “This partnership further solidifies Merkurxtip’s place as a gaming operator that continues to push the boat with innovative gaming experience with original content through a wide range of exciting casino games now available at our platform.”

CT Interactive has seen its content live in Serbia since 2018, and the provider regularly supplies operators with new game drops.