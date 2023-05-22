CT Interactive goes live with Elitbet

CT Interactive is an industry-leading online software provider that offers jackpot concepts and more than 200 HTML5 games.

Press release.- CT Interactive has taken another successful step towards its Bulgarian expansion. The company’s exclusive content has gone live with Elitbet. The deal comes weeks after CT Interactive announced that a new portion of its constantly growing portfolio has been certified for the Bulgarian market.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, commented on the agreement with the words: “Elitbet is a brand with a lot of experience in the field of land-based casinos. Recently, the company has made the bold decision to expand its activity and launch its website.

“For us, it is a great honour that Elitbet debuts with our portfolio. Our hopes are that with CT Interactive’s games, the brand will attract new clients in a very short amount of time.”

According to Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, Elitbet’s players will witness a very high-quality gaming experience, with emblematic games for the region, she added: “This deal is a perfect opportunity for our mix of games and jackpots to reach more people.”

Iosko Dalov, CEO of Elitbet, also expressed his excitement towards the new deal by saying: “CT Interactive’s products are extremely popular among the Bulgarian players. We are confident that with their portfolio, our platform will quickly become amongst the best in the country.”

