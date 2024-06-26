CT Interactive appoints Monika Zlateva as Chief Commercial Officer

Her expertise lies in new business development, customer acquisition, and retention, aligning these strategies with company values and objectives.

Press release.- CT Interactive has announced Monika Zlateva was appointed chief commercial officer. “Equipped with a strong background in business development and strategic marketing, Monika has a proven track record of driving growth and managing high-level business communications across various regions, including EMEA and Greece,” stated the company.

Throughout her career, Monika has showcased leadership by taking ownership of business strategy, sales initiatives, and marketing campaigns. Her expertise lies in new business development, customer acquisition, and retention, aligning these strategies with company values and objectives.

Monika has been instrumental in successful business strategies and upselling initiatives within the igaming industry. Her strategic vision has consistently led to remarkable increases in sales and market presence in her previous roles. She has focused on enhancing the understanding of customer needs, expectations, and demands in both B2B and B2C environments through market research, successfully identifying insights that drive business behaviour and opportunities.

Possessing relevant international experience, including leadership roles such as Business Development Partner, Business Development Director, and Regional Director of Business Development, Monika has developed and executed innovative strategies that have led to successful product launches and relaunches. Her ability to manage complex business communications and PR strategies further enhances her capabilities.

Monika holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Administration and Management from the University of National and World Economics in Sofia, Bulgaria. She also has a Master’s degree in Language Interpretation and Translation and a Bachelor’s degree in Modern Greek Language and Literature from Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski. This academic foundation, combined with her practical skills, positions her as a valuable addition to CT Interactive’s team.

The company said: “CT Interactive wishes Monika every success in her new role as chief commercial officer and looks forward to the innovative strategies and growth she will bring to the company.”