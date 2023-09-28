CT Interactive inked a key distribution deal with iGaming Deck powered by iGP

Igaming Platform was founded in Malta in 2016 and has grown rapidly.

Press release.- CT Interactive, an online casino supplier, signed a distribution agreement with igaming Deck powered by iGP. The deal was finalized during the SBC Summit Barcelona. Through this agreement, the company’s exclusive products will reach new audiences.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, commented on the deal by saying: “A partnership with iGaming Deck powered by iGP offers tremendous opportunities for our brand in Asia and Latin America, which are both very strategic markets for us. We are very proud to collaborate with them”.

Igaming Platform was founded in Malta in 2016. For a noticeably short period of time, the company has grown rapidly, reaching significant milestones such as launching over 40 casinos; over 9,000 live games and partnering with more than 100 game providers.

Elliott Banks, sales director at iGP, said: “For us, it is a great pleasure to work with such an amazing team of specialists whose expertise has been recognized world-wide and products awarded with prestigious awards. During the years, CT Interactive’s portfolio became a synonym for top-quality online gambling content.”

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive: “We are thrilled to be working with such an industry power player as iGP, and for its partner operators to be able to offer our premium products. Our offerings are so diverse and that they make a perfect instrument for operators to attract new clients”.