CT Interactive concluded a key deal with Sazka – Allwyn International

CT Interactive’s main goal is to continue increasing its presence in regulated markets around the world.

Press release.- CT Interactive signed a key distribution deal with Sazka – Allwyn International. Through this agreement, an exclusive portion of one of the largest online gaming suppliers’ content will become available for the players of Sazka – Allwyn International.

“We are so happy that we will collaborate with Sazka – Allwyn International. Our main goal as a brand is to continue increasing our presence in the regulated markets around the world and to provide the best possible service to our partners”, commented Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive.

The list of games that will become available for the players of Sazka – Allwyn International includes thrilling games such as HOT 7’s X 2, Mystic Moon, Coffee Magic, Fortune Pig, 40 Treasures and many more.

“CT Interactive is a widely recognised and respected brand in the industry due to its exciting product offering, and for us, it is a great honour to partner with them”, commented Tomas Biros, casino brand manager at Sazka – Allwyn International. Michal Jasek, casino product manager at Sazka, added: “We can’t wait to see where this partnership goes as both our companies continue to grow”.

CT Interactive will also provide one of its Jackpots to Sazka – the Hot Luck Jackpot, which is a 3-level mystery interactive jackpot that has adjustable hit and bet limits and gives additional awards.

Milena Tsankarska, Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, commented: “In March this year, we announced that a new portion of our content has been certified for the Czech Republic. We are so happy that the local players like our products and very soon we will surprise them with a brand-new portion of exciting games”.

