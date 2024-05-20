CT Interactive certifies 60 games and Hot Luck Jackpot for Peru

This certification addresses the new legislative updates in the local market.

Press release.- CT Interactive has successfully certified 60 of its most popular games, along with Hot Luck

Jackpot in Peru. This certification aligns with recent legislative updates in the Peruvian market, aimed at enhancing the gaming environment.

In response to these regulatory updates, the company has proactively certified a diverse range of games to provide Peruvian players with a wide array of engaging gaming options.

The newly certified games cover a broad spectrum of themes and features, ensuring that there is something for every type of player. The newly certified games are: Hit the Hot, Lord of Luck the Wheel, Wizard Blizzard, 20 Star Party, Celestial Dragon, 40 Mega Slot, Monkey Sevens, 40 Shining Jewels, Shining

Treasures, 40 Treasures, Giraffe Wild, 50 Treasures, Rodeo Power, Alaska Wild, Lord of Luck, Amazons Spear, Ramesses the Great, Banana Party, Fortune Pig, Brilliants Hot, The Power Of Ramesses, Brilliants On Fire, Treasure Chase, Chilli Fruits, The Oldest Oak, Coffee Magic, Banana Merge, Dancing Dragons, Fortune Pyramid, Duck Of Luck, HOT 7’s X 2, Fire Dozen, Magic Crown, Fortune Fish, Pick the Pig, Great Queen Bee, Win Storm, Lucky 3 Penguins, 20 Clovers Hot, Lucky Clover, Full Of Luck, Penguin Party, The Great Sevens, Pot’o Luck, Fire Egg, Purple Fruits, The Golden Duck, Purple Hot 2, 40 Fruitata Wins, Pyramid of Gold, Power Storm, Wild Clover, The Big Chilli, Wild Hills, Jester Jack, Big Joker, Lucky Kiwi, Darkwoods, 20 Mega Slot and Fluf tails.

Each of these games has been meticulously tested and certified to meet the stringent new standards set forth by Peruvian regulators.

