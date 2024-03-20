CT Interactive’s games go live with MerkurXtip

The clients of MerkurXtip will be able to enjoy CT Interactive’s games.

Press release.- CT Interactive has launched its exciting package of games on the MerkurXtip platform.

Ivan Zoumpalov, manager of Business Development at CT Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge games to the MerkurXtip platform. We are confident that their clients will love the new offerings”.

The clients of MerkurXtip will be able to enjoy games like Bavarian Forest, Big Joker, Brilliants on Fire, Dark Woods, Fortune Pig, Fruity Hot, Hot 7 ‘s X2, Mystic Moon, Pick the Pig and The Power of Ankh.

Kiril Kirilov, CRM of CT Interactive, commented: “Our goal is to provide players with not just games, but an experience that resonates with them. We carefully develop our games to be visually appealing, technologically advanced, and, most importantly, enjoyable”.

Mrs. Irina Ruf, chairman of Board of Directors MerkurXtip a.s, said: “We are always seeking ways to enhance our gaming offerings and elevate the player experience.

“CT Interactive’s games are a perfect fit for our platform, bringing diversity and excitement that aligns with our commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience.”