CT Interactive’s games are live with Vivatbet.eu

The deal underscores the company’s expansion efforts in the Baltic region.

Press release.- CT Interactive has launched its portfolio of games on Vivatbet.eu. The company stated that the collaboration underscores CT Interactive’s strategic expansion efforts in the Baltic region, further solidifying its position as a key player in the online gaming industry.

Milena Tsankarska, CCO at CT Interactive, said: “We are delighted to announce the integration of our games with Vivatbet.eu, a prominent operator in Estonia. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for CT Interactive as we continue to broaden our reach across the Baltic region.”

Antonio Donov, business development manager EMEA at CT Interactive, added: “Vivatbet.eu’s commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences aligns perfectly with our values. By offering our diverse portfolio of games, including popular titles like Chili Fruits, Coffee Magic, Pot-o-Luck, 40 Treasures, and Lucky Clover, we aim to enhance the entertainment offerings available to Estonian players.”

A representative of Vivatbet.eu commented: “We are thrilled to integrate CT Interactive’s games into our platform. Their reputation for delivering engaging and high-quality content perfectly complements our commitment to providing top-tier gaming experiences to our players”.

