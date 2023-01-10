CT Gaming to display its newest products at ICE 2023

The centrepiece at the stand will be the latest and most exclusive multigame Diamond Tree 20 Games.

CT Gaming will showcase their latest Jackpot and multigame innovations at stand #N5-130, ICE London 2023, February 7-9.

Press release.- CT Gaming will exhibit its rich product line at stand #N5-130 at the ICE London trade show in London. It will be a spectacular stand where they will showcase their latest Jackpot and multigame innovations along with updated functionality for the casino management system.

The centrepiece at the stand will be the latest and most exclusive multigame Diamond Tree 20 Games.

“The multigame consists of 20 jackpot games, including 15 of the most popular and well-known titles and five completely new and entertaining games, all connected to the progressive 3-level Diamond Tree Jackpot laying the groundwork for fantastic success and taking players to the next level of entertainment. The innovative Diamond Tree Jackpot is established as a hit product among players in the markets, where it has already been installed with the Diamond King series of multigames”, said Biser Bozhanov, director of Business Development and Strategy at CT Gaming.

Diamond King 1 and Diamond King 2 are a fantastic blend of 50 games that combine players’ favourite slot games and new intriguing titles to fulfil players’ preferences as much as possible. Visitors will have the opportunity to see another exciting multigame Mega Jack 2021 pack with two thrilling jackpot concepts and iconic slot games.

The game packs will be featured in the renowned Next cabinet with its three 27-inch UHD monitors, elevated CMS panel, and many other features.

At the ICE London trade show, one of CT Gaming’s well-known slot machines, the EZ Modulo Tower, will also be on display. The latest multilevel Jackpot Golden Link Tower will be featured in this cabinet. The multigame, which has a 5×5 layout and connects four games, encourages players to get more while expecting to hit the levels.

“During the trade show, CT Gaming will introduce a new multigame that will be revealed to our visitors. So we are inviting all of you to come to our stand #N5-130 to get to know our new offering”, commented Mr Bozhanov.

Lastly, the updated Casino management system will be part of this year’s product lineup at the exhibition. This system provides complete accumulated management of overall gameplay, analysis, and data audit for live games and slot machines.