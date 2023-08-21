CT Gaming shows next-level of innovations at Entertainment Arena Expo 2023 in Romania

Visitors can expect a range of CT Gaming’s leading products at their stand at Entertainment Arena Expo 2023.

Press release.- CT Gaming is pleased to announce its participation at the Entertainment Arena Expo 2023, which will take place from the 5th to the 7th of September at the Romexpo Hall in Bucharest, Romania.

On stand 203, visitors can expect a range of CT Gaming’s leading products, including the best-selling NEXT cabinet, the immersive EZ MODULO 32/32 and the greatly anticipated and updated Diamond King multigame series. Offering a glimpse into the future of the gaming industry, this event promises to be a true convergence of innovation and engineering excellence.

Leading the showcase will be the NEXT cabinet, a smooth fusion of advanced technology and stunning design. The EZ MODULO range will also be featured, with the 32/32 and Tower ready to impress.

However, the jewelling in the crown of CT Gaming’s range of attractions will undoubtedly be the Diamond King multigame series. The series includes Diamond King I, II and III, each featuring unique game concepts, compelling themes and premium graphics, alongside the 3-level progressive Diamond Tree Jackpot. For the first time on the Romanian market, CT Gaming’s newest product, Diamond King 3, will be presented, offering 50 exciting games, 20 of which are linked to the Diamond Tree progressive jackpot.

The multigame is set to captivate all attendees with the renewed classic trio from the legendary Mega Jack – Aztec Gold, Champagne 20 and Slot-O-Pol Deluxe 20, as well as 2 completely brand-new titles that will be unveiled for the first time at the expo in Bucharest.

The recent certification of Diamond King I for the Romanian market adds to the excitement and ensures it will be a major talking point.

Valentina Dobre, CT Gaming’s general manager in Romania, said: “Entertainment Arena Expo is not only a great venue, but Romania is also a key market for our company, and we truly believe that this is the place where innovation meets opportunity.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our most popular and newest products and believe it will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to experience the future of the land-based industry firsthand.”

Entertainment Arena Expo 2023 promises a blast of networking, industry insight and a showcase of the latest in the gaming realm. With CT Gaming at the forefront of this, we believe that attendees will be in for a real treat.