MaxBet and CT Gaming continue successful partnership with latest installation of next slot cabinets

Romania’s gaming market receives a boost as MaxBet partners with CT Gaming to install 50 Next slot cabinets in Bucharest halls.

Press release.- MaxBet, a well-known casino operator based in Romania, has just announced the installation of 50 Next slot cabinets from CT Gaming at its halls in Bucharest. This partnership marks yet another significant deal between the two long-time partners in the gaming industry. It is set to inject a new level of excitement into the Romanian gaming market.

CT Gaming is a major manufacturer and distributor in the gaming industry with a solid reputation for providing innovative gaming solutions. The Next slot cabinets are the latest cutting-edge addition to their product line, featuring a sleek design, advanced features, and engaging game packages that provide players with an unmatched gaming experience.

The cabinets boast a range of features that up the excitement of the game, including a play deck with a gloss finish, two 27″ HD monitors, an enlarged CMS panel, and a great sound system. The cabinets participate in a wide area Jackpot, creating a new level of thrills for players.

Valentina Dobre, CT Gaming’s general manager in Romania, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with MaxBet in Romania and bring our innovative gaming solutions to their casino halls.

“Our Next cabinet is a top-of-the-line slot machine with various innovative features, making it an attractive choice for casino operators and players alike. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing the best gaming experience for our customers”.

The partnership between CT Gaming and MaxBet has been significant for both companies. With this latest installation of Next slot cabinets, MaxBet offers its customers a wide range of games and features, enhancing the overall gaming experience at its halls.

Valdimir Gurtovoi, deputy operations officer for MaxBet halls from Bucharest, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, saying, “We are proud to work with CТ Gaming, a company that has established itself as a leader in the gaming industry.

“Installing the Next slot cabinets in our halls is a significant investment for us, and we believe it will be well-received by our customers. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with CT Gaming.”

The gaming industry is continually evolving, and CT Gaming‘s partnership with MaxBet represents a step forward in providing players with exceptional gaming experiences. As two long-time partners, this latest deal marks another milestone in their successful collaboration.

With the Next slot cabinets’ advanced features and MaxBet’s commitment to providing the best gaming experience for its customers, the companies are set further to strengthen their position in the Romanian gaming market.