CT Gaming is attending BEGE 2023

CT Gaming will present a line of products at BEGE, which will take place on November 22-23 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia.

CT Gaming team will be located on stand 3.11 and will be ready to present an exciting line of products. Under the spotlight, we have exhibited the finest and newest goods, among which visitors will find: Casino Management System (CMS), NEXT Slot Cabinet, Diamond King 3, and Mermaid’s Quest.

Biser Bozhanov, director of business strategy and sales at CT Gaming, said: “We are glad to be part of an amazing event such as BEGE, supporting the development of the gaming industry in the Balkan area. This year we have brought a spectacular selection of products. Participants will have the possibility to see our newest multigame, obtain new gaming equipment, upgrade their services and observe real-life slot machines of the latest generation.”

The team will present CT Gaming’s Casino Management System, designed to be an all-in-one solution that delivers seamless performance at both small halls and big casinos. The system is equipped with all the tools needed to provide complete control over all real-time activities for both slots and live games.

It also offers loyalty programs, analysis, and reports, which help improve the results in the halls. The range of built-in modules and player-tracking features contribute to optimized functionality and flexibility.

The next highlight is the “NEXT” slot machine. At the expo, attendees can find the cabinet displaying our latest and most popular multigames. NEXT’s main features include 32″ or 27″ HD high-brightness monitors, an integrated 13.3″ iDeck panel with six high-quality mechanical buttons, and several innovative design and hardware solutions.

“NЕXT has received excellent feedback from all expos so far and, in my opinion, it is a great investment. With its cutting-edge design and technology, the cabinet offers physical comfort combined with exciting content, a true recipe for customers’ memorable experience”, Biser Bozhanov added.

One of the games presented at the NEXT cabinet is CT Gaming’s hit game – Diamond King 3. It combines legendary classics such as Aztec Gold, Champagne Party, and Slot-O-Pol Deluxe, alongside the brand-new titles Lucky Clover and Duck of Luck. With a total of 50 games, the multigame adrenaline-fueled adventure. The most exciting feature are the 20 games linked to the progressive 3-level jackpot – Diamond Tree, which can be won on any bet.

Another representative from the multigame portfolio is Mermaid’s Quest, the shiniest pearl in our jewellery box. The concept is fully inspired by the magical and mystical underwater realm, featuring mesmerizing details and 12 captivating titles, all of which are linked to a progressive jackpot. In addition, there are two unique bonus screens offering excitement and rewards.