CreedRoomz Attends CasinoBeats 2023

CasinoBeats Summit will be on May 23-25.
05/15/23

At Stand A39, CreedRoomz will exhibit the all-enhancing portfolio of 20+ in-house developed live casino games,

Press release.- CreedRoomz is heading to Malta to participate in the fifth edition of the renowned event, CasinoBeats Summit, on May 23-25.

During the international conference and exhibition CreedRoomz will welcome you at Stand A39 to explore new business opportunities, network and discover the latest industry updates.

In addition to the all-enhancing portfolio of 20+ in-house developed live casino games, CreedRoomz will also exhibit its Generic tables and Dedicated halls along with the absolute innovation in the industry, the robot-croupier Roba.

Moreover, as a new addition to its cutting-edge solutions, the company will present its Land to Live Technology, allowing the partners to bring their land-based casinos into the online platform.

As an iGaming software provider, the company functions under the Malta licence, regulated by Malta Gaming Authority, creating a stable and healthy environment for the gaming sector.

The global summit is a great opportunity to discuss new cooperations and explore the cutting-edge solutions that CreedRoomz has to offer.

CreedRoomz

