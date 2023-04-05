CreedRoomz launches its first multiplayer blackjack with added feature of cashing out

CreedRoomz unveils its first Multiplayer Blackjack game with an instant cashout system and 6 Side Bets feature to meet growing demands in the live casino gaming market.

Press release.- CreedRoomz has officially introduced its first-ever Multiplayer Blackjack, Cash Out Blackjack, enhanced with an unlimited number of players, an instant cashout system and an exciting 6 Side Bets feature.

The new live game by CreedRoomz is an innovative answer to market requests where multiplayer live casino games are gaining rapid popularity.

In its essence, Cash Out Blackjack is a classic two hands Blackjack divided between the Player and the Dealer. The game is optimised to accept an unlimited number of players and allows cash out for every hand to get money back at any chosen time.

To make it even more fun, CreedRoomz offers 6 types of side bets – Perfect Pair, 21+3, Hot 3, Honey 3+, BUST IT and Pair Bonus.

With its interactive and player-centric design, Cash Out Blackjack brings change to the live casino market and user expectations.

CreedRoomz introduces Two Hand Roba Baccarat

Expanding the range of its all-inclusive portfolio of iGaming solutions, CreedRoomz introduces the one-of-a-kind “Two Hand Roba Baccarat“.

Baccarat is one of the most popular games in the world, and with this new edition involving two robot croupiers, CreedRoomz elevates the player experience to the next level, making the game a true representation of innovative solutions. Two Hand Roba Baccarat allows increasing the number of rounds, thereby speeding up the game and the probability of winning.

With its unique concept, Two Hand Roba Baccarat is set to provide a new level of entertainment and excitement.