CreedRoomz introduces a new show game called Richie Roulette

The new addition of Richie Roulette to CreedRoomz’s gaming portfolio is aimed at contributing to the profits of operators who own live casino businesses.

Press release.- CreedRoomz by BetConstruct is presenting a new twist on standard roulette with the launch of the Richie Roulette game.

The rules of the game are quite simple. The player wins if the ball covers the number on which the bet was made. In order to attract as many players as possible, the game allows a Straight Up bettor to multiply the win by at least 15x-1,700x by buying up to 10 chances from 49 gold bricks called STARs that appear after the main betting time. To further spice up player engagement, the game offers one free STARs chance.

The show game features a variety of betting options, attractive gameplay, and a user-friendly interface that will be convenient for both beginners and experienced players.

See also: BetConstruct Organises To Harmony Promotion

The new addition of Richie Roulette to CreedRoomz’s gaming portfolio is aimed at contributing to the profits of operators who own live casino businesses. The game provides opportunities for revenue growth and long-term success.