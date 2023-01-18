Cordish Gaming Group announces key executive appointments

The company is preparing for the expansion of the Live! Casino brand.

US.- Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, announced yesterday key executive appointments as the company prepares for the expansion of its Live! Casino brand. Pending regulatory approval, the three appointments are effective immediately.

Joe Billhimer, who has served as executive VP/PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has been elevated to the position of chief operating and development officer. Billhimer also maintained duties as general manager of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia.

Leading the team at Live! Philadelphia now will be Craig Clark, who has been named executive vice president and general manager, while Ryan Eller will serve as executive vice president and general manager for the company’s flagship property, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland.

Rob Norton, president of the Cordish Gaming Group, said about the appointments: “As the company prepares to experience exponential growth in the coming years, these appointments position us to maximize results at our existing operations while pursuing development and management opportunities in other gaming jurisdictions.”

Norton added: “Joe, Craig and Ryan are well suited to maintain the same level of excellence and customer service our guests have come to expect at Live! Casinos and Hotels.”

