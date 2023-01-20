Conor Grant has been appointed Chairman of Racecourse Media Group

Grant will initially join as a non-executive director on April 1, 2023, and then succeed Roger Lewis as chairman on October 1, 2023.

UK.- Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has announced through a press release that Conor Grant has been appointed as the new chairman of the company.

Grant has 24 years of experience in the UK and Irish gambling sector, including 14 years in senior executive roles. He was most recently CEO of Flutter UK & Ireland, which includes brands Sky Bet, Paddy Power, tombola and Betfair. Prior to that, was chief operating officer of Sky Betting & Gaming.

Grant said: “I am delighted to be joining Racecourse Media Group at such an exciting time for the business and the broader racing industry. RMG has delivered outstanding results for its shareholders in recent years and I would like to pay tribute to Roger who has done a fantastic job, along with CEO Martin Stevenson, in growing and developing the business.

“I look forward to working with the RMG team and continuing to deliver for all of our racecourses.”

Nevin Truesdale, CEO of The Jockey Club and non-executive director on the RMG Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Conor to the RMG Board and to be working with him as we further develop the business for the benefit of its shareholder racecourses.

“Conor brings significant and in-depth expertise to the industry, acquired over a long period of time, and this will help shape our strategies and address the challenges we are facing.”

Outgoing chairman Roger Lewis joined the RMG board in 2012 and was appointed non-executive independent chairman on 1 January 2019. During his tenure on the board, RMG has increased royalties and dividends paid to its racecourse from £45m to more than £110m.

He was due to step down in 2022, but the board asked him to extend his term to oversee the transition. Independent non-executive director Andy Anson will also step down in April after joining RMG’s full term on the board in 2017.

Lewis said: “It is a tribute to the team at RMG that we have secured Conor as our next chair and we all welcome Conor’s appointment. I am confident that Conor will take RMG to even greater heights in the years to come. On behalf of the RMG board, I would also like to thank Andy Anson, who has been a much-valued friend and colleague of us all for the past six years, chairing our audit committee with great skill and commitment.

“RMG is in great shape. We are about to announce record results for the past year and I congratulate the executive team at RMG for consistently delivering the best possible returns for our racecourses and the sport of horseracing.”