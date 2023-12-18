Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun to open new restaurant in 2024

Mohegan Sun has announced the launch of The Shed from restaurateur John J. Tunney III.

US.- Mohegan Sun in Connecticut has announced the opening of a The Shed restaurant from John J. Tunney III. The new dining offering will be located in the Casino of the Earth space, adjacent to Ballo Italian Restaurant. The 8,100-square-foot space is set to open in spring 2024.

The first The Shed was established in 2017. The Mohegan Sun location will join locations in Huntington, West Sayville, Plainview and Westbury, all in New York. It offers US food including brunch, lunch, and dinner options.

Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, said: “We are very excited to welcome The Shed to our excellent lineup of dining offerings at Mohegan Sun. Our friends at Ballo Italian Restaurant are known for delivering fresh, authentic, Italian cuisine, plus amazing service and an incredible atmosphere, so we look forward to expanding on this partnership and experiencing their delicious take on American comfort food.”

Tunney III added: “We are thrilled to have another one of our top brands become a part of the extraordinary culinary offerings at Mohegan Sun. The Shed is a concept that has taken off like wildfire in New York, and we cannot wait to bring the experience to our friends in Connecticut. The Shed truly has something for everyone, any time of the day, who comes to visit the exceptional attractions at Mohegan Sun.”

Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosted charity event

Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has hosted a charity blackjack tournament to support Shields & Stripes, Western Sports Foundation, United Way of Southern Nevada and Opportunity Village. Players participated in three rounds, with the top player at each table advancing to the final table.

Participants included Forrie J. Smith, from the Paramount show Yellowstone, and fellow castmates Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison. NFR bull rider Tuff Hedeman, western fashion influencer Shaley Ham, and president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Cliff Atkinson, along with twelve other participants played in the tournament as well.