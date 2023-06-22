Connecticut sports betting revenue reaches $9.1m in May

Sports betting revenue was down 1.8 per cent compared to the previous month

US.- Sports betting revenue in Connecticut was $9.1m in May, down 1.8 per cent from April’s $9.2m, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The win rate was steady at 7.9 per cent. The handle was $115.2m, down 1.1 per cent from April.

DraftKings led the way with $50.7m in bets and $2.9m in gross revenue and $2.4m adjusted. FanDuel recorded $5m in gross revenue and $3.7m in adjusted revenue from $47.3m in bets. SugarHouse, which is operated by the Connecticut Lottery, reported $758,009 in gross revenue from a $7.4m handle.

In May, igaming gross revenue was $20.9m, down 8.1 per cent from the $22.8m recorded in April. Bets hit $774.2m, versus $760.6m the previous month. The state collected nearly $4m in taxes, with almost $3m coming from igaming. The state has collected more than $16m in tax receipts from igaming in the first five months of 2023 and nearly $4.7m from sports betting.