New Hampshire sports betting handle drops again in May

The New Hampshire Lottery reported a 31.6 per cent year-on-year decrease.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $52.1m in May, down 31.6 per cent from $76.2m in May 2022 and down 20 per cent from $65m in April this year. Consumers wagered $46.6m online, while the remaining $5.7m was spent at retail sportsbooks.

Despite a decline in handle, the New Hampshire Lottery reported gross gaming revenue from sports betting of $7m, up by 22.8 per cent year-on-year and 2.9 per cent ahead from April’s $6.8m. Online sports betting generated $6.1m while retail contributed $914,424.

Tax generated from sports wagering in May reached $3.1m. For the financial year to date, the handle for the 11 months to the end of May was $844.4m, with gross gaming revenue at $76.6m and tax $34.9m.

DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

