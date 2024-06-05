Comtrade Gaming announces strategic partnership with Alea

This strategic collaboration will see Alea become the distributor of Comtrade Gaming’s innovative and engaging games.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming is thrilled to announce a partnership with Alea, a leading games aggregator. This strategic collaboration will see Alea become the distributor of Comtrade Gaming’s innovative and engaging games.

As part of this partnership, Alea will leverage its extensive network and industry expertise to bring Comtrade Gaming’s cutting-edge portfolio of games to players across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. With a focus on quality, innovation, and player satisfaction, both companies are committed to delivering a premium gaming experience that will captivate audiences.

Alexandre Tomic, co-founder, said: “We are excited to partner with Comtrade Gaming and bring their exceptional new games to the market.

“Comtrade Gaming’s reputation for excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing players with top-tier gaming content. Together, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience to audiences across different markets.”

Comtrade Gaming is renowned for its state-of-the-art gaming solutions, and as it now enters the content market, it aims to cater to a wide range of player preferences. By joining forces with Alea, Comtrade Gaming seeks to expand its reach and introduce its brand to new audiences across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. This collaboration was announced during the BIS SiGMA Americas Summit held recently in Brazil.

Steven Valentine, director of Comtrade Gaming, added: “We are delighted to partner with Alea and bring our games to players through their extensive distribution network.

“Alea’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction makes them the ideal partner for us to start our gaming content journey. We believe our games will have a big impact across many markets!”

The partnership between Alea and Comtrade Gaming marks a significant milestone in both companies’ efforts to enhance the gaming experience for players in different markets. By combining their strengths and resources, Alea and Comtrade Gaming are poised to shape the future of gaming in the region and set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.