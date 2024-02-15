Comtrade Gaming unveils cutting-edge Central Monitoring System in Uganda

This ground-breaking development aims to revolutionize the gaming industry of Uganda, strengthen its regulatory compliance and foster responsible gambling practices.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Central Monitoring System in Uganda. According to the company, this ground-breaking development aims to revolutionize the gaming industry of Uganda by establishing the NCEMS, National Central Electronic Monitoring System, the System being designed and implemented to vastly strengthen regulatory compliance and foster responsible gambling practices.

With the rapid growth of the gaming industry in the country, there has been an increasing need for a robust Central Monitoring System to maintain regulatory standards and safeguard players’ interests. Comtrade Gaming’s implementation of the NCEMS is poised to address these challenges by providing prompt and valuable insights into gambling activities across the entire jurisdiction of Uganda, covering all segments and modalities.

Key features of Comtrade Gaming`s NCEMS implementation include:

In-depth Data Analysis: The system offers extensive and multi-layered monitoring and analysis of gambling activities, allowing the regulatory bodies to identify irregularities and potential instances of problem gambling promptly.

The system offers extensive and multi-layered monitoring and analysis of gambling activities, allowing the regulatory bodies to identify irregularities and potential instances of problem gambling promptly. Regulatory Compliance: Comtrade Gaming’s solution is designed to help gambling operators adhere to local regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and accountability in the industry.

Comtrade Gaming’s solution is designed to help gambling operators adhere to local regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and accountability in the industry. Player Protection: By monitoring player behaviour and betting patterns, the system helps provide support to at-risk players.

By monitoring player behaviour and betting patterns, the system helps provide support to at-risk players. Enhanced Security: The monitoring system employs state-of-the-art security protocols to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access, ensuring the integrity of the gambling ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Ivan Lah, director of systems, Comtrade Gaming, stated: “We are excited to introduce our innovative Central Monitoring System to the Ugandan market. With its advanced features and robust capabilities, we believe that our solution will play a pivotal role in promoting responsible gambling practices and fostering a safe and transparent gambling environment in Uganda.”

See also: Comtrade Gaming enters the content market with the launch of CG Games division

Denis Mudene Ngabirano, chief executive officer of the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board Uganda, stated: “I am extremely impressed with the Comtrade Gaming team and their product and how they delivered the Online Module of the NCEMS.

“Comtrade Gaming demonstrated outstanding expertise, professionalism, and efficiency throughout the NCEMS implementation. Their attention to detail, and ability to deliver high-quality results and deliver the project on time, greatly contributed to the success of our collaboration. I highly recommend Comtrade Gaming’s services to any Gaming Regulator in need of a reliable and skilled consultant.”

Comtrade Gaming remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in the gaming industry, and the launch of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System of Uganda underscores its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of operators and regulators alike.