With endless titles to choose from, picking the best computer slot machine games is tricky. You often have to sift through various themes to find something you want, and you’ll also have to determine whether you want to play for real money or are only interested in a free game.

To help you pick the most ideal game based on your interests, we’ll cover slot machine games for your PC – in addition to several other categories. Keep reading to discover the best slot machine games, poker titles, and casino games – all handpicked by our team of experts.

Slot Machine Games for PC

Let’s start by looking at the best PC slot machine games. We’ve chosen these based on how fun they are, in addition to benefits like their RTP percentage.

Starburst

Developed by NetEnt, Starburst is a low-volatility slot machine game available on several industry leaders’ websites. The game features five reels and three rows, and it’s themed around outer space. You’ll find several in-game features, such as respins and both-way winning opportunities.

Starburst lets you wager anywhere from 0.10 in your chosen currency up to 100. One thing worth noting is that the game doesn’t have any free spins, which may be a problem if you’re used to playing slots with that feature.

The game has an RTP of just over 96%.

Immortals

Immortals, developed by EURASIAN, is an exciting slot game that offers 1,024 ways to win. The potential payout is up to 200 times your stake, and you have the opportunity to win free spins. Immortals also has a multiplier that can reach up to 5x.

The Immortals game is themed around fantasy, and its symbols resemble this. Besides the gladiator, which has the highest potential payout, you’ll also find brunette warriors, male warriors, and blond warriors. The RTP is 96.86%.

Mega Joker

Mega Joker, developed by NetEnt, is a high-volatility game with a much higher RTP than the industry average at 99%. It’s very similar to slot machines you might have seen in casinos and bars, with the theme focusing around the traditional fruits that you see on slots in these places. However, you’ll also see a number of jokers as well – hence the name.

Released in 2011, Mega Joker has five paylines. As for the game layout, you’ll find five reels and three rows. The maximum payout is 2,000 coins, with troves, jesters, and three sevens having the highest potential payouts.

In normal mode, you can bet 1-10 coins with a range of 0.1 to 1. If you play Supermeter mode, however, you can bet between 20 and 200 coins. So, if you want to make the game even more exciting, you should consider doing this.

Casino Games for PC

If you want to try something different from normal slot machine games, you’ll find plenty of casino titles available on your PC – including all of the classic titles. Here are some of our top recommendations.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games, and it’s also very easy to understand. At a basic level, your primary aim is to get as close to 21 as possible without going over it. When you play blackjack online, many of the rules are almost identical to what you’ll find in casinos.

You can play blackjack online with live dealers, which can make it feel like you’re playing in a casino when you either can’t or don’t want to visit one in person. The game is available on almost every major casino games website, so it’s worth looking for benefits like free bets.

Roulette

Roulette is another casino classic that you’ll find almost everywhere online. Like blackjack, roulette is largely a game of chance. Your aim is to guess where the ball will land, but you can choose more than one number in your bets if you want. There are several roulette betting strategies that you can use online as well as in person, such as the street bet.

Maximum and minimum stakes will vary depending on where you play. Like when playing blackjack, you’ll find plenty of live casinos to play roulette. So, if you’re looking to play in Vegas or somewhere similar, you can use these as practice.

Craps

Craps is another popular card game, and it’s an ideal choice if you don’t want to play live casino games. To win at craps, you have to guess the right dice number combinations. Like roulette, you can bet on multiple numbers.

You’ll find themed variations of craps, and it’s also possible to play the game for free.

Best Poker for PC Games

If poker is more of interest to you, check out these titles.

HD Poker: Texas Hold’em

While you’ll find several examples of Texas Hold’em poker on casino websites, it’s also possible to download these games and play them on your PC. HD Poker: Texas Hold’em is one such example, and it’s available in the Steam library.

The game gives you $1 million worth of free chips to begin with, and you can trade with your friends. On top of that, you can choose an avatar that matches your style and participate in several daily jackpots.

MONOPOLY Poker

MONOPOLY is one of the most popular board games of all time, and you’ll find a poker version if you’d like to pick this theme. The game is available in Steam, along with on the App Store, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. It’s a Texas Hold’em equivalent of poker, and you can play it with your friends.

When playing MONOPOLY Poker, you can participate in Spin & Play jackpots. Moreover, you have the option to gather property cards as the game progresses.

Free Slot Machine Games for PC

If you want to play some free slot machine games, consider checking out these options instead.

Club Vegas Slots

Club Vegas Slots has several games available, and you can download the app from Google Play, the Microsoft Store, and the App Store. The game follows a similar structure to many slot games, and you can get a welcome bonus when you play.

When playing Club Vegas Slots, you’ll find several free tournaments to participate in. On top of that, you can play with your friends.

88 Fortunes

88 Fortunes is also worth checking out if you’re interested in playing free slot games. This Far East-themed casino game has the option to get up to 10 free spins, and you also have over 200 ways to win.

If you want to play this game, you can either download it on your computer or play it in a browser.

A Handful of the Best Computer Slot Machine Games Picked for You

Regardless of your favorite type of computer slot machine game, you’ll find plenty of options that interest you. All of the classics, such as blackjack, are available if you also want to play alternative casino games – and there are also numerous poker games.

Now that you’ve read this guide, you should have a solid idea of which games you’d like to play next.

