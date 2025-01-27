BetRivers Sportsbook opens at Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Rush Street Interactive have launched in-person sports betting.

US.- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Rush Street Interactive (RSI), operator of the BetRivers brand, have launched in-person sports betting at the BetRivers Sportsbook at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, said: “We are incredibly honored to partner with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to bring this exciting new sportsbook to life. RSI shares the Swinomish Tribe’s commitment to integrity, innovation, and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Our expertise in training and supporting land-based casino teams ensures that this new sportsbook will not only attract new player demographics but also optimize cross-promotion with the tribe’s existing gaming and hospitality amenities. This collaboration will create a thriving sports betting experience that benefits the entire operation.

“Our goal is to empower our partners to thrive. We don’t just provide technology—we provide the tools, training, and ongoing support needed to ensure the success of in-casino sportsbooks while driving incremental benefits to the broader operation, from increased visitation to growth in table games, slots, food and beverage, and beyond. We’re proud to partner with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to achieve their vision and drive further economic development for the region.”

Stephany Tuttle, director of gaming of the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, added: “As we sought a partner for this exciting new venture, Rush Street Interactive’s proven success in operating market-leading retail sportsbooks across the U.S. made them an obvious choice. RSI’s unmatched operational expertise working with land-based casinos and comprehensive approach stood out, offering us a tried-and-true road map for success. Their guidance eliminates unnecessary expenses and ensures a seamless launch process.

“Combined with their exceptional marketing and customer service support, RSI provides everything we need to maximize the sportsbook’s potential while enhancing all other aspects of our gaming and non-gaming amenities. We are confident this partnership will elevate our offerings and create a dynamic new experience for our guests.”

The Swinomish Tribal Community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge for nearly 40 years, along with Swinomish Golf Links. The casino also offers slots, table games, and keno games. Customers will be able to place bets at the new retail sportsbook on a variety of US and worldwide sporting events, including parlays, prop bets, and in-game bets.

Last year, BetRivers launched online sports betting in Delaware. The firm, the exclusive Delaware sports betting and igaming operator, is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.