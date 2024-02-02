ClutchBet launches in Louisiana

It’s the third US state for the sportsbook.

US.- The online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, has launched in Louisiana, its third US state. It is present in Iowa and Colorado. ClutchBet has a partnership with Rubico Acquisition Corporation, owner of the Louisiana Downs casino and horse racing track.

BlueBet CEO Bill Richmond said: “Going live in Louisiana, our third US state, caps off another strong 12 months for BlueBet, as we execute our ‘Capital Lite’ US market entry. As we land and expand in each new US state, we continue to refine and enhance our approach, which is delivering faster growth and making us even more capital efficient.”

“This is further enabled by our proprietary ‘BlueBet Global Platform’, which provides unique scalability and multijurisdictional capabilities. This launch brings us closer to completion of the first stage of our ‘Capital-Lite’ US market entry strategy, as discussions progress with multiple potential partners for our white labelled B2B Sportsbook-as-a-Solution offering.”

In Colorado, the online sportsbook launched in June 2023 in partnership with The Wild Card Saloon in Black Hawk.

Louisiana sports betting handle reaches record $377m in December

Louisiana’s sports betting handle was a record $377m in December, 15.7 per cent higher compared to November’s handle of $356.5m and up 48 per cent year-on-year. Some $344.9m was spent online and $32.1m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $55.8m, beating the previous monthly high of $43.3m in October 2023 by 28.9 per cent. The December figure was up 50.8 per cent year-on-year and 187.6 per cent month-on-month. Revenue from online sports wagering amounted to $51.3m after promotional deductions. Retail revenue reached $4.5m. Tax revenue for the month was $7.6m, with $7.2m from online betting and $407,672 from retail.