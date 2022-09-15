ICE London conducts eight phase focus group programme with first time attendees

As part of its on-going commitment to ensure that ICE London continues to meet the needs of the international gambling industry in all of its forms, organisers Clarion Gaming are running a total of eight visitor focus groups during September.

Press release.- The research programme conducted with an invited sample of first-time visitors to the 2022 edition of ICE London, will be completed by the end of the month and the insight shared with the development, content and marketing teams responsible for the delivery of ICE 2023 which takes place across 7-9 February at ExCeL London.

Over 200 first-time ICE attendees have agreed to share their insight and experiences in the moderated sessions which are scheduled to last 60-minutes. Each focus group has its own dedicated topic with participants selected based on a range of criteria including geography and specialist interest. The eight topics comprise: Gambling’s Emerging Markets, Content and Game Development, Payments, Mature Markets, North America, Gambling Industry Start-Ups, Sports Betting and Adtech/Martech.

Stuart Hunter, managing director, Clarion Gaming underlined the brand’s key objectives of meeting the business needs of visitors and ensuring the ICE proposition remains fresh and topical. He stated: “Industry professionals attend in-person events for a number of reasons but the events that are regarded as ‘must attend’ are those that deliver business solutions and, in the process, help enterprises of every size from start-ups to global brands to plan for the future.

“As part of this process, we are providing a curated platform to listen to and learn from our stakeholders posing questions such as what markets should ICE focus on next in terms of bringing regulators and policy-makers to London.

“We want to explore additional ways in which we can deploy the ICE brand to help solve challenges in both new and mature markets, how we can help further support start-ups on their journey, what our research groups believe we should be showcasing in areas such as payments technology, cashless solutions, game content, sports betting, advertising, marketing and much more. We will also include some moderated questions on perceptions of the ICE brand and their experience as first-time attendees.”

“I am extremely grateful to the 200+ industry professionals who have agreed to participate and whose insight will play such a key role in helping us to ensure that ICE remains a world-class event for the world industry.”