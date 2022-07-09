Circa Sports’ pro football contests return to Las Vegas

Circa Million IV and Circa Survivor pro football contests will return in August with a $12m prize pool.

US.- The Las Vegas-based sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino Circa Sports has announced that the Circa Million IV and Circa Survivor pro football contests will return to Las Vegas in August. With a $12m prize pool, the contests will start on August 12.

During the first weekend, a meet and greet with Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens and VP of operations Mike Palm will be held at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. Simple Plan will perform at Stadium Swim during the second weekend of events, from August 19 to August 20.

During the competition, all participants will have access to Contest Weekends, a party for bettors on Fremont Street on August 12, 19, and 26. Players will also be able to attend events including a performance by the Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman. In the third week, from August 26 to August 27, a Circa Football Preview networking event will take place.

Circa Sports Sportsbook manager Chris Bennett, senior content strategist Adam Chernoff and host Mike Lombardi will attend the event. Hall of Fame pro-football linebacker Brian Urlacher has also been invited to participate.

In April, Circa Sports announced the expansion of its sports betting offering to Northern Nevada in a partnership with Olympia Gaming. The sports betting platform will be available at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, East of Reno. The casino broke ground in March 2021 and is expected to open this summer.

Circa Sports expands to Illinois via New American Place Casino

In May, Circa Sports and Full House Resorts announced a deal, in which the sportsbook enters Illinois via the New American Place casino. The venue will be built in Waukegan, Wisconsin.

Circa Sports will operate Full House’s retail sportsbook at a temporary venue, The Temporary by American Place, which is expected to open in the fall. The temporary venue is expected to be open for 12 to 24 months while the permanent venue is under construction.

