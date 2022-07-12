Cincinnati Bengals apply for Ohio sports betting licence

The Cincinnati Bengals has filed an application for an online sports betting licence.

The NFL team is the first professional sports team to apply for an Ohio operator licence.

US.- The NFL franchise the Cincinnati Bengals has applied for a sports betting licence in the state of Ohio. The team is the eighth company and the first professional sports team to apply for an Ohio operator licence. Licensing applications opened on June 15.

The Cincinnati Bengals has applied for approval as a Type-A sports gaming proprietor, which would allow it to offer an online product.

Under the state’s new gambling legislation, bettors in Ohio will be allowed to wager on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics. The law required all aspects of sports betting to begin simultaneously: online apps (Type A), brick-and-mortar sportsbooks (Type B), and bar kiosks (Type C).

Ohio can licence up to 50 mobile sportsbooks and 40 land-based betting sites. The land-based sites may be located at the state’s four casinos, seven racinos, and 10 professional sports venues.

Jack Cleveland Casino, Thistledown Racino and Hall of Fame Village have applied for Type-A licences and Type-B licences. Elys Technology has applied for a Type-C licence, allowing for the operation of sports betting at a licenced bar.

FanDuel and Fanatics haved joined BetMGM, PointsBet, DraftKings and Penn National Gaming in seeking applications for a mobile management services provider licence.

A Type A licensee may contract with up to two mobile management services providers, but only if it “demonstrates that the second contract would generate an incremental economic benefit to the state without preventing another type A proprietor from securing a contract with a mobile management services provider.”

The schedule of sports betting licensing in Ohip

According to the schedule presented by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, applications from sports betting operators, casinos and professional sports teams are due by July 15. From that date, eligible bars interested in hosting kiosks can apply for licences, and those seeking a second Type A or Type B licence will also be able to apply. Those applications will be due by August 15.

On August 1, the compliance document licensing window opens for sportsbooks to submit responsible gaming plans, house rules, facility plans, geolocation procedures, required procedures, and equipment tests to state regulators. This phase ends on November 2.

All standard sports gaming employee applications must be submitted by November 2 and sportsbooks must also have their equipment ready for commission verification by December 2.

Bettors in Ohio may begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”