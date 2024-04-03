Cian Murphy to replace Andrew Algeo as CEO of Premier Lotteries Ireland

Algeo will stand down at the end of June.

Ireland.- Cian Murphy has been named the next CEO of the Irish National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland. He will replace Andrew Algeo, who will stand down as chief executive and as a member of the board at the end of June.

Murphy is currently chief product and digital officer. He was previously chief marketing officer at The AA. He has also held leadership roles at Paddy Power and worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Algeo joined PLI as CEO in 2019. His departure follows the completion of La Française des Jeux’s (FDJ) acquisition of the operator in November 2023. France’s FDJ acquired 100 per cent of PLI share capital in a €380m deal and planned to update lottery systems and the lottery’s network of 5,300 points of sale.

PLI chair Vivienne Jupp said: “Andrew has been CEO for the last five years and has successfully led the team at PLI through a rejuvenation in our brand, digital proposition and products as well as internal transformation across our culture, organisation, financing and shareholders.”

Premier Lotteries Ireland’s exclusive licence to run the Irish National Lottery runs until 2034.