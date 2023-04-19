Churchill Downs releases details of 150th Kentucky Derby celebration

Churchill Downs Racetrack has announced the addition of more social areas and a $200m renovation.

US.- Churchill Downs Racetrack has released details of plans for the 150th Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses, which includes a year-long celebration. It plans to add more social areas, another 3,600 new seats and 3,250 new standing-room tickets.

The plans also include enhancements to Twin Spires that will give horseracing fans access to additional vantage points. The Paddock will undergo a $200m renovation that will expand its walking ring, doubling its current size. Other changes to the track include premium club spaces, dining tables, rail boxes and new viewing areas.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said: “150 years of tradition, hospitality and the best horse racing in the world takes center stage as the Kentucky Derby celebrates an extraordinary achievement. To honor the significance of the anniversary, the rich history of the Derby and its place in our culture, we are excited to unveil new and enhanced guest experiences for decades to come.”

Churchill Downs Racetrack VP of sales and strategy Sarah Contardo said: “As we plan to celebrate our 150th anniversary in the year ahead, we are thrilled to debut new world-class hospitality opportunities to enjoy Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. This transformative project will elevate the experiences for all of our fans.”

Everi Holdings has launched the second phase of the Churchill Downs Racetrack mobile platform through Venuetize. The platform showcases the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack.

While the app’s main infrastructure is shared, the 2-in-1 approach allows each brand to have its own user interface and content feeds. The Kentucky Derby mode features highlights of Derby Week and allows fans to access their tickets.

Churchill Downs Q4 revenue climbs 32%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31. Revenue was $480.1m, up 31.6 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was 42.3 per cent higher at $180.7m.

Gaming remained the primary source of revenue, generating $210.9m in revenue, up 22.6 per cent year-on-year as a result of the additional properties now operating as part of CDI’s network. Live and historical racing revenue increased by 94.2 per cent to $175.4m, while the revenue from the discontinued TwinSpires business fell 6.5 per cent to $93.1m. Other revenue totalled $700,000.