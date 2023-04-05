Churchill Downs Racetrack launches updates app with Venuetize

It is expected that racecourses will call on MPs to put pressure on the Gambling Commission.

US.- Everi Holdings has launched the second phase of the Churchill Downs Racetrack mobile platform through Venuetize. The platform showcases the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack.

While the app’s main infrastructure is shared, the 2-in-1 approach allows each brand to have its own user interface and content feeds. The Kentucky Derby mode features highlights of Derby Week and allows fans to access their tickets.

Additional features include event maps and push notification alerts. It offers ticketing functionality, maps and wayfinding, race calendars, results and odds, access to expert picks, messaging, and a content hub with videos, news, social and lifestyle blogs.

Churchill Downs Racetrack selected Venuetize as a mobile technology partner in September 2022.

Darren Simmons, Everi executive vice president and finTech business leader, said: “Venuetize is an important component of our focus on helping our customers with mobile-first patron engagement initiatives. This next-phase deployment with Churchill Downs Racetrack showcases the flexibility offered by the Venuetize platform to help one of the most recognized brands across the sports, venue and entertainment markets further enhance their fans’ experience.

“The Venuetize platform brings significant benefits to help engage fans while being flexible to meet the unique needs of the iconic Churchill Downs Racetrack and Kentucky Derby.”

Casey Ramage, VP of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack, added: “We are thrilled to launch this next iteration of the Churchill Downs app. Our fans will be able to engage directly with the Kentucky Derby brand and event, whether you are watching at home or joining us at the track for Derby Week.”

Churchill Downs Q4 revenue climbs 32%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31. Revenue was $480.1m, up 31.6 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was 42.3 per cent higher at $180.7m.

Gaming remained the primary source of revenue, generating $210.9m in revenue, up 22.6 per cent year-on-year as a result of the additional properties now operating as part of CDI’s network. Live and historical racing revenue increased by 94.2 per cent to $175.4m, while the revenue from the discontinued TwinSpires business fell 6.5 per cent to $93.1m. Other revenue totalled $700,000.