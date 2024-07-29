Churchill Downs Racetrack to renovate grandstand

Construction on the Grandstand Club and Pavilion will begin in August.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced an $80m to $90m renovation of the existing grandstand at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Kentucky. Construction on the Grandstand Club and Pavilion is scheduled to begin in August and to be completed for the 151st Kentucky Derby in May 2025.

The project includes updating ticketed seating options and improving amenities in the grandstand area. The renovation of the Grandstand Club will transform existing outdoor aluminium bleachers into 8,300 new seats. Updated seating options will include covered and uncovered stadium-style seats as well as rail boxes along the dirt track’s outer rail. First-floor amenities for the Grandstand Club will include upgraded permanent concessions, bars and wagering windows.

The project will also add amenities for 2,800 guests in the existing third-floor box seats under the Starting Gate Suites. The Grandstand Pavilion will convert the second-floor amenity area into a covered outdoor garden with new concessions, bars, and wagering windows.

See also: Churchill Downs announces senior leadership promotions

Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs, said: “Like all of our recent enhancements at Churchill Downs, the renovation of the grandstands represents our commitment to providing unique guest seating options while honoring the historic significance of the property in order to achieve a world class sports and entertainment experience for our guests.”

For the quarter ended June 30, CDI reported revenue of $890.7m, up 14.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to CDI rose 46 per cent to $209.3m. The operator also achieved an all-time high adjusted EBITDA of $444.8m, up 22 per cent from Q2 2023.