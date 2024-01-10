Churchill Downs Racetrack signs partnership with Sports Illustrated

Churchill Downs Racetrack has announced a multi-year deal with Sports Illustrated for naming rights of a new dining experience, ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in May.

US.- Churchill Downs Racetrack has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Illustrated (SI) for exclusive naming rights of a new luxury dining experience, Club SI, ahead of the historic 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Originally named the 1895 Club, Club SI will debut on the Opening Night of Derby Week. Located on the west side of the $200m renovated Paddock at Churchill Downs which will debut for the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby, Club SI will offer a new dining experience with an immersive view of the all-new Paddock and Paddock Runway. The interior design of Club SI will showcase iconic Sports Illustrated magazine covers and the new SI Resorts vertical.

Each year, celebrity ambassadors will act as hosts for Club SI during the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks. The club will be open on premium race days and guests will enjoy dishes from the curated Chef’s Table Buffet, designated wagering windows, private bars, and outdoor trackside viewing for live races.

See also: Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $250m in first month

Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said: “As we approach the 150th Kentucky Derby, we are thrilled to partner with a brand as iconic as Sports Illustrated to offer guests an enhanced way to enjoy this incredible anniversary event. Sports Illustrated shares our goal of combining exciting sports moments with upscale entertainment, and Club SI will provide the perfect space to achieve this.”

Michael Sherman, SVP media brands at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand, added: “It is an honor to bring Club SI to Churchill Downs Racetrack, which has such a rich history that we’ve showcased through the pages of Sports Illustrated for decades.

“Club SI will celebrate iconic elements of the brand while hosting celebrity talent and offering guests gourmet cuisine and cocktails, a unique vantage point of the new Paddock, and a once-in-a-lifetime horse racing experience for Derby 150.”

Churchill Downs opens Derby City Gaming Downtown in Kentucky

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced the opening of Derby City Gaming Downtown (DCG Downtown) in Louisville, Kentucky. With a $90m investment, it’s CDI’s sixth historical racing machine (HRM) venue in Kentucky. The opening event saw a ribbon cutting and a $40,000 charitable donation to Norton Healthcare Foundation and The Hope Buss.

The 43,000 square feet two-storey Kentucky Derby-themed venue includes a gaming floor with 500 HRMs. It also offers food and beverage outlets, such as First Turn Sports Bar & Stage, Trophy Bar Bourbon & Cigars and Fascinator Wine Bar. The location includes 130 on-site guest parking spaces and an exterior façade with a 3D video board.