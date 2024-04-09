Churchill Downs opens Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana

The venue features a 400,000-square-foot casino.

US.- Churchill Downs held the opening event for Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana on Friday. There was a commemorative ribbon cutting, a $10,000 charitable donation to St. Benedict Soup Kitchen, live entertainment and promotions. Over 2,100 guests attended in the first hour of operation.

The $290m venue includes a casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 36 table games, 50 electronic table games, six live poker tables and a sportsbook. There are five regionally inspired bars and restaurants: Four Cornered Steakhouse, Rockwood Bar & Grill, The Soda Shoppe, Crossroads Center Bar and High Limit Bar. The hotel is scheduled to open on May 15.

The public opening included remarks from Churchill Downs CEO, Bill Carstanjen; general manager of Terre Haute Casino Resort Mike Rich; Indiana State Representative Bob Heaton; mayor of Terre Haute Brandon Sakbun; Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer and Wilhelm Construction president Phil Kenney.

Carstanjen said: “Today’s grand opening of Terre Haute Casino Resort is a time to reflect on the promises Churchill Downs made, kept and delivered for this community. An occasion like today feels like the end of all the effort to successfully get us to this point, but it’s actually just the beginning of what this project can do for Vigo County and the State of Indiana.”

Sakbun said: “This premier gaming facility will make it possible to welcome visitors from across the Midwest, the nation and the world here to Terre Haute. The opportunity this creates for the people of our community is a true testament to the leaders who have worked on this project for years.”

Terre Haute Casino Resort is the company’s first entertainment venue in Indiana, marking CDI’s expansion into a 14th state.