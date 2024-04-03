Terre Haute Casino Resort to open on Friday

The venue will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space.

US.- Indiana’s Terre Haute Casino Resort is to open its doors on Friday, April 5. The inauguration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10:30. The hotel is scheduled to open on May 15.

The venue has a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,000 slots and 50 table games. There is a 125-room hotel and nine food and beverage venues. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

Terre Haute Casino Resort VP and general manager Mike Rich said: “Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley have waited a long time for this vision to become a reality. Churchill Downs Incorporated is excited to open one of the premier gaming destinations in the Midwest on April 5. The launch of Terre Haute Casino Resort extends beyond physical structure; it’s about creating a vibrant and integral part of this community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this exciting chapter to life.”

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $408.7m in February

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $408.7m in February, up 14.7 per cent from last year but down 14.9 per cent from January ($480.3m). Of the total, $398m came from mobile bets, while retail betting generated $10.7m.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that revenue reached $38m, up 37.2 per cent year-on-year but 29 per cent behind January’s record $53.5m. FanDuel led the way at $13.8m, slightly ahead of DraftKings’ $13.6m.