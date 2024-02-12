Churchill Downs partners with SAP as signature partner of the Kentucky Derby

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on the first Saturday in May.

SAP will serve as the first official technology partner for Churchill Downs Racetrack, the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced a multi-year partnership with SAP America, designating the company as the official signature partner of Churchill Downs Racetrack. SAP will serve as the first official technology partner for Churchill Downs Racetrack, the Kentucky Derby, and Kentucky Oaks.

The collaboration includes naming rights for the SAP Starting Gate Suites, a collection of suites and the presenting partnership of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs mobile applications.

Bill Mudd, CDI President and COO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome SAP as a signature partner of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. SAP is a tremendous global brand that supports our vision to innovate and fuel growth across our businesses. We are excited to have SAP join our iconic brand at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May.”

See also: Churchill Downs opens Derby City Gaming Downtown in Kentucky

Lloyd Adams, SAP America President, added: “This partnership is a great opportunity for SAP to collaborate with one of the most storied sporting events in the world, the Kentucky Derby. We are proud to work with partners who share our commitment to innovation and are excited to help CDI leverage SAP’s expertise and technology to support the growth of their company.”