Choctaw Nation names new Oklahoma casino

US.- The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has confirmed has announced that its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown, Oklahoma, will be named Choctaw Landing. A groundbreaking ceremony for the venue in southeastern Oklahoma and Choctaw Nation will take place on June 14. The venue is due to open in 2023.

The four-story construction of the 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165m. The resort will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, and eight table games. It will also offer restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheatre, a beer garden, and a family game zone.

In addition to the new resort, a 12,000 square-foot area will offer a small market, three dining options, and a fuel station with 24 pumps.

Janie Dillard, senior executive officer for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said: “We are excited to get started on bringing to life what promises to be an amazing entertainment destination for Oklahomans and our friends and neighbors in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

“In addition to the gaming, hotel and entertainment amenities, we plan to offer our guests an opportunity to learn more about our history, our culture and what it means to be Choctaw.”

Led by Construction Company and JCJ Architecture, the construction of the property will create more than 2,000 new jobs and the project will have an economic impact of more than $211m.

Choctaw Casinos and Resorts makes way for new development

In April, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s gaming and hospitality chain Choctaw Casinos & Resorts tore down its original hotel in Durant, Oklahoma, to make way for a future development. Demolition is underway at the Choctaw Inn, a 100-room hotel built in 2006.

The work is part of a renovation project at Choctaw’s Grand Tower, located right off the casino floor. The Grand Tower will undergo extensive remodeling this summer, adding some of the same aesthetics as the venue’s Sky Tower.

The 21-storey Sky Tower, a $600m tower with 1,000 hotel rooms, 3,300 slot machines, restaurants and three acres of swimming pools opened last year.

