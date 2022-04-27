Choctaw Casinos and Resorts makes way for new development

Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, is demolishing its original hotel as part of its makeover.

US.- The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s gaming and hospitality chain Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is tearing down its original hotel in Durant, Oklahoma, to make way for a future development. Demolition is underway at the Choctaw Inn, a 100-room hotel built in 2006.

The work is part of a renovation project at Choctaw’s Grand Tower, located right off the casino floor. The Grand Tower will undergo extensive remodeling this summer, adding some of the same aesthetics as the venue’s Sky Tower.

The 21-storey Sky Tower, a $600m tower with 1,000 hotel rooms, 3,300 slot machines, restaurants and three acres of swimming pools opened last year.

Heidi Grant, executive officer at the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce said: “We are sad to see the Inn go. It will always be an important part of our history and symbolize our beginnings and the start of our success in this casino and resort business.

“However, as we look to the future for the property, we know it is important to elevate our overall gaming and hospitality experience.”

The demolition of the Choctaw Inn will be performed by California-headquartered general contractor Tutor Perini Building Corp, which has completed more than 30 projects for various tribal nations over the past 25 years.

