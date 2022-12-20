Checkd Group enters deal with Xtremepush

Checkd Group aims to enhance player interactions with Xtremepush’s acquisition and retention platform.

UK.- The Manchester-based gambling marketing company Checkd Group has entered a deal with Dublin-based Xtremepush. It aims to enhance player interactions in its betting hub for UK and US audiences. Checkd said the deal will boost player engagement and product innovation after its launch of the Tipster Tournaments.

It plans to use Xtremepush’s omnichannel customer engagement platform, which analyses and segments mobile and web users. It said this will enable the delivery of data driven and contextually relevant messages that maximise engagement.

Marketing director Alex Beecham said: “We are always looking for new ways to engage with our dedicated player base on all brands and the advanced capabilities of Xtremepush will significantly improve our ability to deliver personalised and relevant content.

“This new partnership serves as further evidence of our desire to continue product innovation with CRM solutions that will increase the active player base for our operator partners.”

The deal will initially cover the Betting Hub FlashPicks product in the US and Footy Accumulators and Winners Enclosure in the UK.

Jack Oliver, head of sales EMEA at Xtremepush, said: “Our platform provides Checkd Group with the advanced toolset that it needs to further increase the retention potential across all their brands by delivering relevant notifications and emails to its customers.

“We believe that this agreement is only the first step in what will prove to be a mutually successful partnership going forward.”

In October, Checkd Group named Alan Davey as head of sports at its media division. He was previously Checkd’s product manager. Meanwhile, Checkd named Oddschanger founder Will Tyrrell as director for UK media. Tyrrell has been with Checkd Group since it acquired Oddschanger in 2017.