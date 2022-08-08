Checkd Group names Will Tyrrell as director of UK media

The Manchester-based igaming business is aiming to grow in its domestic market.

UK.- Manchester-based Checkd Group has named Will Tyrrell as its director of UK media. He will be responsible for securing “innovative partnerships” with operators and media organisations as the igaming business looks to expand.

Tyrrell has been with Checkd Group since it acquired his Oddschanger online betting hub in 2017. He most recently served as head of marketing, a position in which he oversaw campaigns such as the firm’s Cheltenham Festival partnership with Sky Bet and ITV7. He previously served as head of content and head of commercial at Checkd Media.

He said: “The past five years at Checkd Group have been exciting both personally and for the wider company, as we have continued to develop new and existing partnerships.

“I am very much looking forward to taking on this new role, leading the UK strategy as we aim to continue to innovate in order to serve both our partners and our sports-mad communities with highly engaging content through a wide variety of channels.”

Group managing director Alex Beecham said: “While we have made great strides already in the United States, the UK market remains a clear focus of ours as we aim to build on a series of successes in recent months and years.

“The Director of UK Media role is a key one as we aim to enhance our existing partnerships while also expanding to take advantage of exciting new possibilities domestically.

“Will has proven to be a major asset of ours in the five years he has been with us, leading our teams within several important roles. His industry know-how and innovative approach will serve us well as we prepare to roll out our strategy ahead of a unique new football season.”

The company aims to expand both at home and overseas. It’s relaunched its Group Chat video campaign, in which its social brand Footy teamed up with Betfair, and it’s updated its Sky Sports Fantasy Football platform for new season. It also launched a US site FlashPicks, offering sports betting tips.

It’s certainly been naming a lot of new positions to back up its expansion. In the year so far, it’s appointed Ben Warn as non-executive chairman, Paul Lowery as head of sports and Dan Broda as senior product manager.

4Poker names Heath Cram as COO

Last week, the online poker startup 4Poker named Heath Cram as its new chief operating officer (COO). He leaves Flutter Entertainment, where he most recently served as senior director of operations for the Irish giant’s international division. He will start in the new role immediately.

Cram has more than 15 years’ experience in the industry, having spent a lengthy stint at PokerStars before its acquisition by Flutter. He started at the company in 2006 and worked in positions such as BetStars acting MD and director of sports business development and operations.

See also: Flutter completes acquisition of Sisal