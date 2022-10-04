Checkd Group names Alan Davey as head of sports for media division

Checkd plans to grow its FlashPicks sports betting brand in the UK and in North America

Davey was previously product manager.

UK.- The Manchester-based online gambling business Checkd Group has named Alan Davey as head of sports at its media division.

Previously Checkd’s product manager, Davey will support the company’s growth plans and oversee the launch of technology-based solutions and sports content for media and operator partners. Checkd plans to grow its FlashPicks sports betting brand in the UK and in North America.

Davey said: “Checkd Group has made great strides in recent years, and it is a privilege to take on my new role as the media division’s head of sports, as we continue to make progress for the benefit of our partners and our sports betting communities.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Checkd Group and I look forward to hitting new milestones as we continue to grow.”

Checkd managing director Alex Beecham said: “Our head of sports role is a pivotal one as we aim to continue making headway at home and internationally, forging new partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic.

“It was important that we appointed someone with authority and a deep understanding of our business and the wider industry. Alan’s experience and insight will undoubtedly help us achieve our goals.”

Last month, Checkd named Oddschanger founder Will Tyrrell as director for UK media. Tyrrell has been with Checkd Group since it acquired Oddschanger in 2017.

He most recently served as head of marketing, a position in which he oversaw campaigns such as the firm’s Cheltenham Festival partnership with Sky Bet and ITV7. He previously served as head of content and head of commercial at Checkd Media.