CDI ups cost estimate for Queen of Terre Haute casino

The firm has updated the Indiana Gaming Commission on forecast costs after making changes to its plans.

US.- Churchill Downs Inc has advised the Indian Gaming Commission that its Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost more than initially anticipated. The casino in Vigo County, which is under construction and expected to open in March 2024, will cost an estimated $290m, up from $260m.

Ryan Jordan, senior vice president of real estate development for Churchill, told the IGC that it has added plans for more amenities. He said: “We are excited about it and continue to move forward.”

Queen of Terre Haute will cover 400,000 square feet, with 56,000 square feet of gaming space featuring 1,000 slots and around 50 table games. There will be a 125-room hotel and and nine food and beverage venues.

The new design removes a rooftop pool on the casino resort’s nine-story hotel and instate places a larger pool in a separate ground level building. Jordan said the decision was taken because the final site for the resort has more space, no longer requiring the pool to be put on the rooftop. This mens the pool won’t be seasonally limited by wind and cold weather and will allow more space for a bar and lounge.

He said rooftop area “will have an upscale bar and lounge. We imagine serving small-plate, tapas-style food, but also provide great cocktails. … This will be a wonderful spot with great views of Terre Haute looking south, north and west. There is an outdoor patio on the west side, so with great weather, people can sit outside with fire pits and heaters.”

The casino’s Crossroad Sports Bar will have larger screens and two viewing areas. “Anybody on the gaming floor, whether at tables or slots will be able to see sports content or other great content on the video screen. But if you are in the sports bar itself, a few steps up to the elevated sports bar platform, there is also a video screen on the inside as well,” Jordan said.

Additionally, an outdoor gaming area with slot machines will be “covered and secured but will have louvres on the perimeter of the building so it allows fresh air to come in and out of the building to allow guests to have a feeling of being outside, and they may smoke and game.” The area will have a high-limit gaming area and VIP lounge.

CDI broke ground in June, and structures should be erected by March 2023. Work on exterior enclosures is planned for January to June 2023 while interior work will begin in March. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

In March, Terre Haute City Council approved Churchill Downs’ request to rezone nearly 50 acres to build the Queen of Terre Haute Resort.

See also: Iowa Gaming Commission approves Churchill Downs acquisition of Hard Rock Sioux City