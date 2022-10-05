CDI seeks minority-owned businesses for Queen of Terre Haute casino

The casino is working with the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

US.- Churchill Downs is seeking minority, female and disabled veteran-owned businesses to work with the Queen of Terre Haute casino in Vigo County, Indiana. CDI is partnering with the Indiana Small Business Development Center to find local businesses. A diversity outreach event will take place next week.

Courtney Chipol, of the Indiana SBDC, said; “They really want 25 per cent to be service or suppliers of goods and needs for that project. So, we’re actually able to put businesses in a room with those key players that are making those decisions.”

The $240m casino and hotel is under construction and is expected to be completed by December 2023. CDI broke ground in June, and hotel and casino structures are to be erected between October through March 2023. Work on exterior enclosures is planned for January to June 2023 while interior work will begin in March and is targeted to be completed in December.

Queen of Terre Haute will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino with 56,000 square feet of gaming space that includes 1,000 slots and 50 table games. There will also be a 125-room hotel. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate an annual economic impact of $190m.

See also: Online gaming will not affect Indiana’s casino industry, study finds